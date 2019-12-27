More than 2 million people signed a petition calling for The First Temptation of Christ to be removed from Netflix. Photo: Netflix
World /  Americas

Makers of ‘gay Jesus’ Netflix special targeted in Christmas Eve firebomb attack in Brazil

  • Far-right religious group claims responsibility for hurling Molotov cocktails at comedy troupe’s offices
  • Titled ‘The First Temptation of Christ’, show depicts Jesus as young man bringing boyfriend home to meet Holy Family
Topic |   Streaming video and TV
Reuters

Reuters

Updated: 2:56am, 27 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

More than 2 million people signed a petition calling for The First Temptation of Christ to be removed from Netflix. Photo: Netflix
READ FULL ARTICLE