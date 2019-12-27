More than 2 million people signed a petition calling for The First Temptation of Christ to be removed from Netflix. Photo: Netflix
Makers of ‘gay Jesus’ Netflix special targeted in Christmas Eve firebomb attack in Brazil
- Far-right religious group claims responsibility for hurling Molotov cocktails at comedy troupe’s offices
- Titled ‘The First Temptation of Christ’, show depicts Jesus as young man bringing boyfriend home to meet Holy Family
Topic | Streaming video and TV
More than 2 million people signed a petition calling for The First Temptation of Christ to be removed from Netflix. Photo: Netflix