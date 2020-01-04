Genaro Garcia Luna, Mexico’s former public security minister. Photo: Reuters
World /  Americas

Mexico’s former security chief pleads not guilty to receiving millions in bribes from El Chapo

  • Genaro Garcia Luna, 51, was indicted in New York on three counts of cocaine trafficking conspiracy and a false statements charge
  • Prosecutors said he ‘assured the continued success and safety of one of the world’s most notorious trafficking organisations’
Topic |   Mexico
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:05pm, 4 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Genaro Garcia Luna, Mexico’s former public security minister. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE