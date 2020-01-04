Genaro Garcia Luna, Mexico’s former public security minister. Photo: Reuters
Mexico’s former security chief pleads not guilty to receiving millions in bribes from El Chapo
- Genaro Garcia Luna, 51, was indicted in New York on three counts of cocaine trafficking conspiracy and a false statements charge
- Prosecutors said he ‘assured the continued success and safety of one of the world’s most notorious trafficking organisations’
