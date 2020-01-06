National Assembly President Juan Guaido, Venezuela's opposition leader, argues with police as he and other lawmakers are stopped a few blocks from the Assembly. Photo: AP Photo
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido says police stopped him entering parliament building
- Lawmakers were due to elect the new National Assembly president, with Guaido widely expected to be confirmed in the post he has held for the past year
Topic | Venezuelan crisis
