Juan Guaido gestures towards the crowd while attempting to enter the National Assembly building in Caracas, Venezuela, on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Juan Guaido pushes past troops to retake Venezuela congress as rival Luis Parra flees

  • Opposition leader and allies later allowed to exit largely peacefully, though one canister of tear gas was fired as they left legislative grounds
  • Government-backed lawmakers earlier tried to take control of National Assembly in what was decried as attempted coup
Topic |   Venezuela
Associated Press
Updated: 4:08am, 8 Jan, 2020

