A man browses his smartphone outside a Huawei store in Beijing in December 2018. Photo: AP
Brazil to reject US pressure on Huawei 5G bid, minister says

  • Marcos Pontes, minister for science, technology, innovation and communications, says he will not veto any firm, and final decision will be based purely on merit
  • Despite proximity between Bolsonaro and Trump administrations, Brazil is also seeking cooperation with China in hi-tech sectors
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg
Updated: 6:17am, 9 Jan, 2020

