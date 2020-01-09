A man browses his smartphone outside a Huawei store in Beijing in December 2018. Photo: AP
Brazil to reject US pressure on Huawei 5G bid, minister says
- Marcos Pontes, minister for science, technology, innovation and communications, says he will not veto any firm, and final decision will be based purely on merit
- Despite proximity between Bolsonaro and Trump administrations, Brazil is also seeking cooperation with China in hi-tech sectors
Topic | Huawei
