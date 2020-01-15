A police officer arrests a protester amid chaotic scenes around former president Jimmy Morales. Photo: AFP
World /  Americas

Guatemala swears in president as departing leader gets pelted with eggs

  • New leader Alejandro Giammattei promises to fight crime, poverty and corruption and classify gangs as terrorist groups
  • Ex-president Jimmy Morales spent much of his four-year term dodging corruption charge
Topic |   Americas
Agencies
Agencies

Updated: 2:50pm, 15 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A police officer arrests a protester amid chaotic scenes around former president Jimmy Morales. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE