A police officer arrests a protester amid chaotic scenes around former president Jimmy Morales. Photo: AFP
Guatemala swears in president as departing leader gets pelted with eggs
- New leader Alejandro Giammattei promises to fight crime, poverty and corruption and classify gangs as terrorist groups
- Ex-president Jimmy Morales spent much of his four-year term dodging corruption charge
