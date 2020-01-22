A mass grave where the bodies of a pregnant woman, five of her children and a sixth minor were killed in a religious sacrifice. Photo: AFP
Screams in the jungle: mystery Panama cult sacrifices children in sickening exorcism ritual
- Police raid Panama church, arresting 10 people and rescuing 15 captives, including children
- Comes after cult ceremony that killed pregnant woman and six children in a remote village
Topic | Cults
A mass grave where the bodies of a pregnant woman, five of her children and a sixth minor were killed in a religious sacrifice. Photo: AFP