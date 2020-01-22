Glenn Greenwald took to Twitter to denounce the charges as ‘an attack on press freedom’. Photo: AP
Glenn Greenwald: journalist who broke Snowden story faces hacking charges in Brazil
- Brazil prosecutors claimed Greenwald, co-founder of The Intercept, was part of a ‘criminal organisation’
- Charges come after website published leaked messages that embarrassed top officials and threatened to undermine a massive corruption probe
Topic | Computer hackers
Glenn Greenwald took to Twitter to denounce the charges as ‘an attack on press freedom’. Photo: AP