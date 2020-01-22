Glenn Greenwald took to Twitter to denounce the charges as ‘an attack on press freedom’. Photo: AP
World /  Americas

Glenn Greenwald: journalist who broke Snowden story faces hacking charges in Brazil

  • Brazil prosecutors claimed Greenwald, co-founder of The Intercept, was part of a ‘criminal organisation’
  • Charges come after website published leaked messages that embarrassed top officials and threatened to undermine a massive corruption probe
Topic |   Computer hackers
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:51pm, 22 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Glenn Greenwald took to Twitter to denounce the charges as ‘an attack on press freedom’. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE