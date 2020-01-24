Migrants, mainly from Central America and marching in a caravan, react as Mexican security forces approach them. Photo: Reuters
World /  Americas

Mexico detains 800 Central American migrants headed to US

  • National Guard forces prevented them from continuing their journey by forming a human fence along a road and using tear gas
  • The Interior Ministry later said the 800 migrants were ‘rescued’ after crossing the country’s southern border at the Suchiate River
Topic |   Mexico
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:53pm, 24 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Migrants, mainly from Central America and marching in a caravan, react as Mexican security forces approach them. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE