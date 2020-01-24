Migrants, mainly from Central America and marching in a caravan, react as Mexican security forces approach them. Photo: Reuters
Mexico detains 800 Central American migrants headed to US
- National Guard forces prevented them from continuing their journey by forming a human fence along a road and using tear gas
- The Interior Ministry later said the 800 migrants were ‘rescued’ after crossing the country’s southern border at the Suchiate River
Topic | Mexico
