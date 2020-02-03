Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno waves to supporters gathered at Independence square. Photo: AP Photo
‘It’s not harassment if they are good looking’: Ecuador’s president scrambles to apologise for comments

  • Lenin Moreno’s comments at a speech to investors on Friday prompted immediate backlash from rights activists
  • He later tweeted that he did not intend to ‘minimise’ the situation
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press
Updated: 4:27am, 3 Feb, 2020

