Coronavirus: Brazil to declare emergency and evacuate citizens from Wuhan

  • President Jair Bolsonaro was against such a move, but changed his mind after Brazilians in outbreak epicentre posted YouTube video asking for help
  • Chartered plane will be sent to pick up 40 of the 55 citizens who have asked to leave
Reuters
Updated: 7:35am, 4 Feb, 2020

Employees wear masks as a precautionary measure at Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday. Photo: Reuters
