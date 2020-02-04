Employees wear masks as a precautionary measure at Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Brazil to declare emergency and evacuate citizens from Wuhan
- President Jair Bolsonaro was against such a move, but changed his mind after Brazilians in outbreak epicentre posted YouTube video asking for help
- Chartered plane will be sent to pick up 40 of the 55 citizens who have asked to leave
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Employees wear masks as a precautionary measure at Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday. Photo: Reuters