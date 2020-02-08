Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stands in front of an image of a raffle ticket featuring the presidential plane at the National Palace in Mexico City on Friday. Photo: Mexico's Presidential Press Office via AP
No, Mexico won’t really raffle off US$130 million presidential plane
- President decides against giving Boeing Dreamliner to lottery winner due to concerns over greed and social media backlash
- Struggling to get rid of expensive aircraft, government is hoping to raise money for its maintenance by selling 6 million raffle tickets
Topic | Mexico
Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stands in front of an image of a raffle ticket featuring the presidential plane at the National Palace in Mexico City on Friday. Photo: Mexico's Presidential Press Office via AP