The Esperanza base, located in Antarctica, where the 18.3 degrees C (65F) was recorded this Thursday. Photo: Argentina National Meteorological Service via EPA-EFE
It’s T-shirt weather in Antarctica as temperature breaks record
- The temperature at one research base in Antarctica reached a record-breaking 18.3 degrees Celsius (65 Fahrenheit)
- Antarctica is among the fastest-warming regions in the planet, according to the World Meteorological Organisation
