Soldiers armed with automatic weapons briefly occupied El Salvador’s Congress. Photo: Reuters
World /  Americas

El Salvador’s president, backed by armed troops, enter parliament as stand-off deepens over loan for security forces

  • Legislators have refused to gather to vote on a US$109 million loan to better equip the country’s security forces
  • Top commanders of police and military have expressed allegiance to the president during the stand-off
Topic |   Americas
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:34pm, 10 Feb, 2020

