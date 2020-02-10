Soldiers armed with automatic weapons briefly occupied El Salvador’s Congress. Photo: Reuters
El Salvador’s president, backed by armed troops, enter parliament as stand-off deepens over loan for security forces
- Legislators have refused to gather to vote on a US$109 million loan to better equip the country’s security forces
- Top commanders of police and military have expressed allegiance to the president during the stand-off
Topic | Americas
