Pope Francis speaks at a conference hosted by the Vatican. He has ruled against ordaining married men as priests in the Amazon. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis rules against proposal to ordain married men as priests in Amazon
- Because only priests can say Mass, people in at least 85 per cent of Amazon villages cannot attend the liturgy every week
- Conservatives balked at a proposal to allow some married men to be ordained as priests, fearing it would weaken celibacy rules
