An illustration depicts the extinct freshwater turtle Stupendemys geographicus, which lived in lakes and rivers in northern South America during the Miocene epoch. Image: J.A. Chirinos via Reuters
Car-sized prehistoric South American turtle was built for battle
- Scarred fossils show Stupendemys geographicus may have used horns like a lance to fight over mates or territory
- Ancient reptile, which grew up to four metres long and weighed more than a tonne, is the second largest known turtle
Topic | Science
An illustration depicts the extinct freshwater turtle Stupendemys geographicus, which lived in lakes and rivers in northern South America during the Miocene epoch. Image: J.A. Chirinos via Reuters