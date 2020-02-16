Juan Guaido speaks during a session of the National Assembly at Bolivar Square in Caracas. Photo: Bloomberg
US calls for immediate release of Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido’s uncle
- The US State Department condemned the detention of Juan Jose Marquez, saying that it was politically motivated
- Marquez was detained on Tuesday on his return to Venezuela after a three-week international tour
Topic | Venezuela
