The Silver Shadow cruise ship with 609 on board is isolated in Recife, Brazil, after two passengers displayed coronavirus symptoms. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: cruise ship docked in isolation in Brazil, as operators suspend trips out of US
- Two passengers on the Silver Shadow docked in Recife had symptoms of the Covid-19 coronavirus
- Major operators Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and MSC Cruises have agreed to stop cruises from the US for 30 days
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
