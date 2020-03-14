The Silver Shadow cruise ship with 609 on board is isolated in Recife, Brazil, after two passengers displayed coronavirus symptoms. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Americas

Coronavirus: cruise ship docked in isolation in Brazil, as operators suspend trips out of US

  • Two passengers on the Silver Shadow docked in Recife had symptoms of the Covid-19 coronavirus
  • Major operators Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and MSC Cruises have agreed to stop cruises from the US for 30 days
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:03pm, 14 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Silver Shadow cruise ship with 609 on board is isolated in Recife, Brazil, after two passengers displayed coronavirus symptoms. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE