All ports along the MS Zaandam’s South American route were closed to cruise ships. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: after deaths on cruise ship MS Zaandam, guests clamour to leave

  • Four older passengers have died on the liner and more than 130 others aboard are suffering from flu-like symptoms
  • The Zaandam, with 1,243 guests on board, is currently in Panamanian waters, after it was prevented from docking in several ports due to Covid-19 fears
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:22am, 28 Mar, 2020

