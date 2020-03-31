María Consuelo Loera Pérez, mother of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, leaves the US embassy in Mexico City in June after requesting a humanitarian visa to visit her imprisoned son. Photo: Reuters
Mexico president shakes hands with El Chapo’s mother, making exception to coronavirus precautions
- ‘I’m not a robot’, says López Obrador, adding it would have been disrespectful to reject gesture from drug lord’s elderly parent
- María Consuelo Loera Pérez, 92, had written to president saying she does not want to die before seeing her son, who is imprisoned in US
