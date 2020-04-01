Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas on March 12. Photo: Reuters
In Venezuela shift, US asks both Nicolas Maduro and Juan Guaido to step aside
- To break political stalemate, Washington calls for transitional government to take power and set up new elections
- This could in turn pave way for US to drop all sanctions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says
Topic | Venezuela
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas on March 12. Photo: Reuters