Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas on March 12. Photo: Reuters
In Venezuela shift, US asks both Nicolas Maduro and Juan Guaido to step aside

  • To break political stalemate, Washington calls for transitional government to take power and set up new elections
  • This could in turn pave way for US to drop all sanctions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says
Topic |   Venezuela
Bloomberg
Updated: 1:42am, 1 Apr, 2020

