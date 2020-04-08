In this March 31, 2020, photo, Venezuelan police officers present a suspect arrested at a multiday party in Caracas, Venezuela, that violated Nicolas Maduro’s order on large gatherings. Photo: AP
Coronavirus, sex and drugs: how privileged kids of Venezuela’s elite still party in the pandemic
- Embarrassing Instagram posts of raucous partying leak as poor nation is engulfed by food and medicine shortages
- Among young revellers was Jesus Amoroso, son of president’s top anti-corruption official
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
