“I defended myself as best I could, I screamed for the others to help,” said Carrillo.

Mexico The government estimates there are around 7,000 prostitutes inCity.

03571EC5-13F4-4283-B996-99444BE88411

In an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected 3,181 people and killed 174 in Mexico so far, city authorities deemed hotels non-essential and ordered them shut.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Newsletter Get updates direct to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy

“We spoke to the hotels about not removing the sex workers living there … but they shouldn’t be working because we’re in the middle of an international health crisis,” a spokesman for the Mexico City government said.

But hotels in the working-class Tabacalera neighbourhood had signs saying “no service due to official orders,” and removed sex workers, forcing them to set up tarps and line the pavements, according to dozens of interviews with prostitutes.

The city government said it was setting up shelters for them and is handing out “Covid-19 emergency support” cards with 1,000 pesos (US$42) for food and medicine.

“Nobody can live off 1,000 pesos,” said Rojano.

Still, sex workers said any help was welcome and on Wednesday hundreds lined up for a card.

Advertisement

Some have decided to stop working, but for others, hunger and the need to support a family mean that is not an option even if they lack the means to protect themselves from the coronavirus.