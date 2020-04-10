A view of Robinson Crusoe Island, off the coast of Chile, one of the remote locations that have been quarantined to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Chile’s elite scolded for escaping by helicopter for Easter holiday amid outbreak

  • Interior minister says citizens have ‘moral duty’ to stay home, as wealthy Santiago residents sneak off to coastal enclaves
  • Officials are afraid city dwellers will spread virus by fleeing to second homes in rural areas
Updated: 5:28am, 10 Apr, 2020

