A suspected coronavirus patient from the Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer is taken by military personnel to a local hospital in Uruguay earlier this week. Photo: AP
Uruguay begins evacuating Australia, New Zealand passengers from virus-hit cruise ship
- 112 passengers from the Greg Mortimer are set to board a medically equipped plane to Melbourne and bring to an end weeks of virus nightmare
- The cruise ship had been anchored off the coast of Uruguay since March 27 after the country initially refused to let passengers off
