Chinese citizen Zhang Tianxing (right) was arrested in Lima, Peru on Sunday. Photo: Peruvian national police via AFP
Coronavirus: Chinese man Zhang Tianxing arrested in Peru for illegal tests using stolen kits
- Suspect was caught as he was about to take samples from two women at their house
- Police found backpack with 25 Covid-19 tests and other medical supplies at his home
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
