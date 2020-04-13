Chinese citizen Zhang Tianxing (right) was arrested in Lima, Peru on Sunday. Photo: Peruvian national police via AFP
World /  Americas

Coronavirus: Chinese man Zhang Tianxing arrested in Peru for illegal tests using stolen kits

  • Suspect was caught as he was about to take samples from two women at their house
  • Police found backpack with 25 Covid-19 tests and other medical supplies at his home
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:53am, 13 Apr, 2020

Chinese citizen Zhang Tianxing (right) was arrested in Lima, Peru on Sunday. Photo: Peruvian national police via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE