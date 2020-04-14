A woman passes by a spray of disinfectant solution at a railway station entrance in Osasco, Sao Paulo State, Brazil on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Brazil likely to have 12 times more cases than reported, study finds
- Death rate in country much higher than expected, suggesting many infections not being counted
- Researchers say cases could hit 60,000 within a week in worst-case scenario
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A woman passes by a spray of disinfectant solution at a railway station entrance in Osasco, Sao Paulo State, Brazil on Monday. Photo: Reuters