People wearing protective masks wait in line to present documents at a notary office in Santiago, Chile. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Chile, China officials contradict each other over donated ventilators
- Chilean government official says he is expecting China to donate ventilators, but the Chinese ambassador said he had ‘no information’ on the matter
- Government officials said that they were waiting on between 500 and 1,000 donated ventilators
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
People wearing protective masks wait in line to present documents at a notary office in Santiago, Chile. Photo: Bloomberg