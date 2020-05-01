Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro holds a media event to announce the country’s new health minister in Brasilia on April 16. Photo: Reuters
World /  Americas

Coronavirus: Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro says WHO encourages homosexuality and masturbation in children

  • President has repeatedly clashed with World Health Organisation over issues such as social distancing amid pandemic
  • Bolsonaro made the claim, without citing source or evidence, in Facebook post he later deleted
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:06am, 1 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro holds a media event to announce the country’s new health minister in Brasilia on April 16. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE