Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro holds a media event to announce the country’s new health minister in Brasilia on April 16. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro says WHO encourages homosexuality and masturbation in children
- President has repeatedly clashed with World Health Organisation over issues such as social distancing amid pandemic
- Bolsonaro made the claim, without citing source or evidence, in Facebook post he later deleted
