Members of the special forces unit watch an empty boat at a shore, after Venezuela's government announced a failed “mercenary” incursion. Photo: Reuters
Venezuelan government says it foiled a sea-based incursion by ‘mercenaries’
- The group was said to have attempted to land with fast boats before dawn in the northern coastal state of La Guaira but were intercepted by the military
Topic | Venezuela
