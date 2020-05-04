Members of the special forces unit watch an empty boat at a shore, after Venezuela's government announced a failed “mercenary” incursion. Photo: Reuters
World /  Americas

Venezuelan government says it foiled a sea-based incursion by ‘mercenaries’

  • The group was said to have attempted to land with fast boats before dawn in the northern coastal state of La Guaira but were intercepted by the military
Topic |   Venezuela
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:01am, 4 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the special forces unit watch an empty boat at a shore, after Venezuela's government announced a failed “mercenary” incursion. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE