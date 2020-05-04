Supporters of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a protest against social distancing and quarantine measures on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
World /  Americas

Coronavirus: Brazil’s Bolsonaro eggs on huge crowd of lockdown protesters, blames governors for ‘destroying jobs’

  • In a speech to thousands of anti-confinement demonstrators outside the presidential palace in Brasilia, Bolosonaro blamed state governors for the lockdown
  • Experts are bracing for the biggest outbreak in South America to get far worse, as the peak of the pandemic is thought to be some weeks away
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:45am, 4 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Supporters of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a protest against social distancing and quarantine measures on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE