Supporters of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a protest against social distancing and quarantine measures on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Brazil’s Bolsonaro eggs on huge crowd of lockdown protesters, blames governors for ‘destroying jobs’
- In a speech to thousands of anti-confinement demonstrators outside the presidential palace in Brasilia, Bolosonaro blamed state governors for the lockdown
- Experts are bracing for the biggest outbreak in South America to get far worse, as the peak of the pandemic is thought to be some weeks away
