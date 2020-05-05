Venezuelan soldiers in balaclavas move a suspect from a helicopter after what Venezuelan authorities described as a ‘mercenary incursion’ Photo: Venezuelan government handout via Reuters
Venezuela arrests US ‘mercenaries’ after failed beach raid
- The two American citizens have been identified as Luke Denman and Airan Berry, both former US special forces soldiers
- The two served in Iraq and Afghanistan and were part of a mission to detain Maduro, according to a third man who said he was working with them
Topic | Venezuela
