Venezuelan soldiers in balaclavas move a suspect from a helicopter after what Venezuelan authorities described as a ‘mercenary incursion’ Photo: Venezuelan government handout via Reuters
Venezuela arrests US ‘mercenaries’ after failed beach raid

  • The two American citizens have been identified as Luke Denman and Airan Berry, both former US special forces soldiers
  • The two served in Iraq and Afghanistan and were part of a mission to detain Maduro, according to a third man who said he was working with them
Topic |   Venezuela
Associated Press
Updated: 2:05pm, 5 May, 2020

