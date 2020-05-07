Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro shows what Venezuelan authorities claim are identification documents of US citizens Airan Berry and Luke Denman during an online press conference in Caracas on Wednesday. Photo: Miraflores Palace presidential press office via AP
Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro airs video of American detained in foiled ‘mercenary plot’
- President touts footage of ex-soldier Luke Denman as proof that Trump had backed attempt to remove him from power
- Critics and observers warn of signs that testimony was forced, including unusual gesture by captive
Topic | Venezuela
Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro shows what Venezuelan authorities claim are identification documents of US citizens Airan Berry and Luke Denman during an online press conference in Caracas on Wednesday. Photo: Miraflores Palace presidential press office via AP