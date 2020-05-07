Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (L) with former justice minister Sergio Moro. Photo: AFP
Who is Sergio Moro, the lawyer taking on Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro?

  • The former justice minister quit in April accusing Bolsonaro of attempting to interfere with police investigations by firing the nation’s top police officer
  • While Moro left office disillusioned, any political ambitions he harbours for the next election in 2022 may depend on whether he proves he has not lied
Topic |   Brazil
Bloomberg
Updated: 2:21pm, 7 May, 2020

