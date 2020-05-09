Smoke billows from a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
With world distracted, the Amazon rainforest continues to burn
- Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon hit a new high in the first four months of this year, with 1,202 square kilometres of forest wiped out
- That was a 55 per cent increase from the same period last year, and the highest figure for the first four months of the year since records began
Topic | Brazil
