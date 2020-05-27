A cemetery worker in a hazmat suit moves a Covid-10 victim’s coffin at El Angel cemetery, in Lima, Peru on Monday. Photo: AP
Americas are new coronavirus epicentre as deaths surge, World Health Organisation says

  • Latin America has passed Europe and US in daily infections, says WHO director for the Americas Carissa Etienne
  • Officials concerned over Brazil’s death toll, as well as accelerating outbreaks in Peru, Chile, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua
27 May, 2020

