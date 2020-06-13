Activists from the Brazilian NGO Rio de Paz digging mock graves on Copacabana beach symbolising deaths due to the Covid-19 coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Brazil’s Covid-19 deaths surge past UK, but WHO says hospital system coping
- The Ministry of Health reported on Friday a cumulative total of 828,810 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 25,982 new infections in the last 24 hours
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Activists from the Brazilian NGO Rio de Paz digging mock graves on Copacabana beach symbolising deaths due to the Covid-19 coronavirus. Photo: AFP