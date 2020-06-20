A man wears a protective face shield with a sticker of the image of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro reading “not him” during a protest against racism and fascism in Sao Paulo. Photo: Reuters
Brazil hits 1 million coronavirus cases as WHO warns of ‘new and dangerous phase’
- Specialists believe the actual number of cases in Brazil could be up to seven times higher than the official statistic
- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro continues to downplay the risks of the pandemic, warning instead about the economic effects of lockdown
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
