A man wears a protective face shield with a sticker of the image of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro reading “not him” during a protest against racism and fascism in Sao Paulo. Photo: Reuters
Brazil hits 1 million coronavirus cases as WHO warns of ‘new and dangerous phase’

  • Specialists believe the actual number of cases in Brazil could be up to seven times higher than the official statistic
  • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro continues to downplay the risks of the pandemic, warning instead about the economic effects of lockdown
Associated Press
Updated: 12:36pm, 20 Jun, 2020

