Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has tried to avoid direct confrontations with the country’s well-armed criminal cartels. Photo: Reuters
Freeing El Chapo’s son prevented cartel slaughter that would have left 200 people dead, Mexican president says

  • Ovidio Guzman Lopez’s arrest last October prompted cartels to lay siege to the streets of Culiacan, leaving military and police outgunned
  • Lopez was released, in an embarrassing climbdown for authorities described by one journalist as ‘the capitulation of the state’
Associated Press
Updated: 2:38pm, 20 Jun, 2020

