A member of the Red Cross checks the temperature of a child at Rio de Janeiro’s main wholesale market. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Latin America’s devastating forecast suggests casualties will triple by October
- Deaths in the region surpassed 100,000 this week but that is expected to top 350,000 in coming months
- Brazil is expected to exceed 166,000 deaths and Mexico 88,000, according to the data from the University of Washington
