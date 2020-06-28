A researcher works on the diagnosis of suspected coronavirus cases in Belo Horizonte. Photo: AFP
Brazil strikes US$127 million deal to produce Oxford University Covid-19 test vaccine
- The drug was created in a partnership between the English university and pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca
- The Brazilian deal will initially allow them to produce more than 30 million doses of the potential vaccine
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
