A researcher works on the diagnosis of suspected coronavirus cases in Belo Horizonte. Photo: AFP
World /  Americas

Brazil strikes US$127 million deal to produce Oxford University Covid-19 test vaccine

  • The drug was created in a partnership between the English university and pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca
  • The Brazilian deal will initially allow them to produce more than 30 million doses of the potential vaccine
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:43am, 28 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A researcher works on the diagnosis of suspected coronavirus cases in Belo Horizonte. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE