Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

  • The populist leader said he had taken a Covid-19 test after he developed symptoms, including a fever
  • Bolsonaro has repeatedly played down the impact of the virus, even as Brazil has suffered one of the world’s worst outbreaks
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:12am, 8 Jul, 2020

