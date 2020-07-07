Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, seen here wearing a protective face mask, has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
- The populist leader said he had taken a Covid-19 test after he developed symptoms, including a fever
- Bolsonaro has repeatedly played down the impact of the virus, even as Brazil has suffered one of the world’s worst outbreaks
