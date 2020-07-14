Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks on a mobile phone next to an emu outside the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia on July 13, nearly a week after he tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Brazil’s Bolsonaro to take another coronavirus test, ‘can’t stand’ isolation
- The Brazilian president tested positive for Covid-19 last week, but says he is taking hydroxychloroquine and that staying at home is ‘horrible’
- Brazil is the second-worst hit country in the world, after the United States. As of Monday, 72,833 people had died out of 1.8 million confirmed cases
