57 sailors in Argentina get coronavirus after weeks at sea, despite quarantine

  • The Echizen Maru fishing trawler returned to port in Ushuaia after crew members began exhibiting symptoms typical of Covid-19
  • They had all undergone 14 days of mandatory quarantine and tested negative before the ship departed
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:56pm, 14 Jul, 2020

The Patagonian city of Ushuaia. A fishing trawler returned to port after crew members contracted coronavirus, despite being at sea for 35 days. Photo: Handout
