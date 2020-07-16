Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro observes a flag-lowering ceremony at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus again
- Results suggest president has yet to recover from infection diagnosed last week, but he insists he won’t get serious symptoms due to good physical condition
- Brazil has recorded nearly 2 million cases in pandemic, which Bolsonaro played down as a ‘little flu’
