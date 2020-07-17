An activist holds a Brazilian flag painted with crosses symbolising people who died from Covid-19 in front of the National Congress in Brasilia on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Brazil coronavirus cases reach 2 million, doubling in less than a month
- President Jair Bolsonaro, himself a patient, has seen popularity plunge over handling of pandemic
- Recent figures show nearly 40,000 new infections a day, as death toll passes 76,000
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An activist holds a Brazilian flag painted with crosses symbolising people who died from Covid-19 in front of the National Congress in Brasilia on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters