A view of the Conguillio national park during a wildfire in Temuco, Chile, in 2015. Photo: ReutersA view of the Conguillio national park during a wildfire in Temuco, Chile, in 2015. Photo: Reuters
How poverty is making air pollution worse in Chile’s Temuco

  • Every winter, Temuco plunges to the bottom of global air quality rankings, as the city’s residents have no choice but to burn cheap firewood to keep warm
  • ‘It’s like living in a city with permanent fog, except it’s chimney smoke,’ a resident says
Updated: 2:02pm, 21 Jul, 2020

