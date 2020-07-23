The presidential plane arrives at the international airport in Mexico City on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Luxury plane Mexico’s president tried to get rid of returns from US without a buyer
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has long painted opulent Boeing 787 Dreamliner as a symbol of past excess in country where half the population lives in poverty
- Aircraft is fitted with marble-lined bathrooms, presidential suite and private bath
