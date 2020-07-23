Nicolas Zepeda, suspected of the disappearance and murder of a Japanese student in the French city of Besancon, leaves a court in Santiago in 2017. Photo: AFP
Chile extradites sole suspect in murder of Japanese student Narumi Kurosaki to France
- Narumi Kurosaki, then 21, vanished from her university near the French Alps in December 2016 after eating with Nicolas Zepeda
- French investigators believe he killed Kurosaki in a jealous rage – but her body was never found, despite extensive searches
Topic | France
Nicolas Zepeda, suspected of the disappearance and murder of a Japanese student in the French city of Besancon, leaves a court in Santiago in 2017. Photo: AFP