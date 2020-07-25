Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gives the thumbs up to supporters from the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia. He said on Saturday he has recovered from Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Brazil’s Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus, attributes recovery to hydroxychloroquine
- Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for Covid-19 on July 7, and had three positive tests before tweeting that he had recovered, thanks to a malaria drug
- This comes as Brazil’s coronavirus cases reached 2.2 million, the second highest in the world after the US
Topic | Brazil
