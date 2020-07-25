Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gives the thumbs up to supporters from the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia. He said on Saturday he has recovered from Covid-19. Photo: AFPBrazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gives the thumbs up to supporters from the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia. He said on Saturday he has recovered from Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gives the thumbs up to supporters from the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia. He said on Saturday he has recovered from Covid-19. Photo: AFP
World /  Americas

Brazil’s Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus, attributes recovery to hydroxychloroquine

  • Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for Covid-19 on July 7, and had three positive tests before tweeting that he had recovered, thanks to a malaria drug
  • This comes as Brazil’s coronavirus cases reached 2.2 million, the second highest in the world after the US
Topic |   Brazil
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:22pm, 25 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gives the thumbs up to supporters from the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia. He said on Saturday he has recovered from Covid-19. Photo: AFPBrazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gives the thumbs up to supporters from the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia. He said on Saturday he has recovered from Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gives the thumbs up to supporters from the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia. He said on Saturday he has recovered from Covid-19. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE